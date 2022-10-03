Young and disabled Doncaster Rovers fans terrified after coaches pelted with bricks after Rochdale game

Jubilant fans celebrating Rovers 2-1 win at the Crown Oil Arena were left shaking after two of the club’s six supporter buses were attacked by rival fans following the match.

Coach driver Leslie Smart said: "We had some young families on board for their first ever football match because it was a reasonably short trip, but they now say that they will never ever bring their children to another football match.

“It was scary. It was absolutely shameful.”

Windows were smashed on Doncaster Rovers' supporters' club buses following the game at Rochdale.

Photos show a number of windows smashed on the club’s Wilfreda Beehive buses.

No-one was injured in the incident, but supporters were showered with glass and left diving for cover as the buses came under attack.

Added Mr Smart: “Two of the coaches were stoned by the Rochdale supporters and had windows smashed.

"One vehicle that was stoned had wheelchair and disabled passengers on board.”

Approximately 300 supporters were on board the six coaches at the time of the incident.

"Fortunately no one was injured but it was very scary,” he added.

Goals in either half secured victory for Rovers, with Kieran Agard and George Miller ensuring the win which moved Rovers up to eighth in the table.

Supporters club’ spokesman Paul Mayfield described the Rochdale fans as ‘iditoic and shameful’ and added: “I hope you are proud of yourselves.”

