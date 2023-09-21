Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Previous ever-presents Jack Senior and Ian Lawlor are both closing in on a return to fitness but Rovers assistant Cliff Byrne remained tight-lipped on the other player who might be available.

Kyle Hurst, Richard Wood and Jon Taylor are all being monitored on a regular basis and are not far from a comeback, Doncaster boss Grant McCann previously told The Free Press.

In the latest injury update, Byrne said: “There’s a couple that are getting close. Hopefully we may have one or two (back for Gillingham).

Ian Lawlor could return this weekend.

"We are pretty optimistic. But if not the group we had against Everton will be ready to come in, train again and go again on Saturday.”

Byrne confirmed Senior and Lawlor were “close” and added: “There might be one more that is close.

"We could have two, possibly three back for the weekend, which would be a real boost.”

Rovers came through last weekend’s win over Forest Green unscathed and Byrne was not aware of any fresh injury concerns following Tuesday’s win over Everton.

This weekend’s opponents have won six of their first eight matches in League Two this season.

Byrne said: “We will be setting out to to continue on from Forest Green and Everton and getting momentum in the right direction.