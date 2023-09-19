Doncaster Rovers assistant Cliff Byrne gives verdict on Everton Under-21s win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers dominated throughout and finished 2-0 victors thanks to Louie Marsh’s first professional goal and Harrison Biggins, who scored for the second time in as many games.

Everton keeper Billy Crellin made several saves to deny Doncaster, who were also guilty of wasteful finishing at times on their way to a comfortable win.

"Credit to Everton and their staff, their boys went right to the end and we were made to work for it at times,” said Rovers assistant Byrne.

Mo Faal has a shot at goal.

"But I felt we created plenty of chances and probably should have had more than two.”

Still, Byrne was pleased with what he saw as Doncaster secured back-to-back wins for the first time since February ahead of Saturday’s visit of League Two leaders Gillingham.

"You are looking to put in a performance to get the win and the boys did that this evening,” he said.

"It’s about doing the job to the best of your abilities on the evening against the opposition you are up against, so it was a really pleasing evening.

"We were really pleased with the performance.”

Everton, who featured several youth internationals in their starting XI, were largely restricted to counter attacks with Louis Jones not having a save to make all night.

Doncaster came close to opening the scoring several times before Marsh broke the deadlock on his first professional start after 56 minutes, firing the ball home from close range after Tyler Roberts’ effort was saved.

There were more chances for the hosts to score again before Biggins wrapped up the win with a well-placed strike from the edge of the box in the 82nd minute.

On back-to-back wins, Byrne said: “It does breed confidence and it backs up the belief we have within the players - and the belief the players have within themselves.”

Doncaster made six changes for the match but Byrne insisted they would take the competition seriously.

Tonight's win banked them £8,000 in prize money on top of their £20,000 participation fee.