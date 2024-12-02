Doncaster Rovers receive unexpected injury boost as forgotten man earns Grant McCann praise

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has delivered a fresh update on the status of injured defender Tom Nixon.

The 22-year-old has endured a stop-start campaign so far. He made three appearances at the start of the season before suffering an injury that kept him sidelined for two months.

After making his return, he then suffered a fresh concern with a hamstring-related tweak picked up in a behind-closed-doors game against Rotherham. Last week manager McCann suspected Nixon would be on the sidelines for around three weeks.

But speaking after Rovers' extra-time FA Cup second round win at Kettering, McCann says they are hopeful the news on Nixon will be better once a second opinion is gained.

Josh Emmanuel made only his fourth appearance for Rovers, coming off the bench at Kettering at half-time.

He revealed the news to the Free Press after singling out Josh Emmanuel following a rare outing for the 27-year-old. He came on at half-time as one of three subs and posted a hugely encouraging performance in what was only his fourth game for the club.

"Josh is a very good player," McCann said. "He's just had to wait for his opportunity. Fortunately we've got three really good right-backs. Tom's injury is now not as bad as we first thought so there'll be opportunities for Josh.

"We found Tom's injury (hamstring) is classed as a 1B strain which is nothing really but it's presenting a bit more than a 1B. I realise I'm talking abit like a physio here! Really what it means is that it's not too bad but they (medical department) think it's just a bit worse than on the scan report. So we'll have a second opinion on it."

Rovers' win in Northamptonshire sees them in the third round for the first time in four years. They await to see who they'll be paired with in tonight's draw which takes place at around 7pm.