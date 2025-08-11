After back-to-back league victories to kick off the new season, Doncaster Rovers' attention now turns towards the Carabao Cup.

A tasty-looking first round trip to Championship side Middlesbrough awaits them on Tuesday night (7.30pm). The last two seasons have seen Rovers knocked out at the second round stage on each occasion by Premier League side Everton.

After a solid start to domestic duties, thanks to wins over Exeter and Mansfield, Rovers boss Grant McCann is expecting alterations on Teesside given he has a deep squad to try and keep happy.

"We'll make changes. How many? I'm not sure," he told the Free Press after Saturday's excellent comeback win at Mansfield.

New Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

"I'll sit down with the staff and we'll speak about it. But what we've got is a really good squad so we don't need to be flogging people. We'll look to see who needs minutes and who can go again and then pick a team accordingly to how we can go there and get a result. But we know it'll be difficult.

"They're a big club and it's a big chance for our boys to go and play at a beautiful stadium at the Riverside. I've been a few times and it's fantastic. It's a good game against a new management team so I'm looking forward to it."

Indeed, Boro got off to a good start at the weekend in their first game under the tutelage of Rob Edwards. The former Luton and Watford chief oversaw a slender 1-0 success at home to Swansea with skipper Dael Fry scoring the only goal of the game. If Tuesday's time finishes level after 90 minutes, it will go straight to penalties.