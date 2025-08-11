Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet;League One ; Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers ; 9/8/2025 3.00 pm; One Call Stadium;placeholder image
See if you can spot a Doncaster Rovers fan you know in bumper Mansfield Town gallery

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:31 BST
Doncaster Rovers made it two for two at the weekend, sealing a dramatic comeback win at Mansfield Town.

Grant McCann’s side trailed just before the hour mark but an Owen Bailey brace flipped the game on its head. Rovers fans made plenty of noise in the away end at Field Mill, and our photographer Howard Roe was there to snap just some of the many supporters who made the trip.

See if you can spot someone you know in our gallery:

Rovers had a big following cheering them on at Field Mill

1. Rovers fans at Mansfield

Rovers had a big following cheering them on at Field Mill Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers had a big following cheering them on at Field Mill

2. Rovers fans at Mansfield

Rovers had a big following cheering them on at Field Mill Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers had a big following cheering them on at Field Mill

3. Rovers fans at Mansfield

Rovers had a big following cheering them on at Field Mill Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers had a big following cheering them on at Field Mill

4. Rovers fans at Mansfield

Rovers had a big following cheering them on at Field Mill Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

