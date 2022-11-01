New boss Danny Schofield has been assisted by youth coaches Chad Gribble and Paul Green since his appointment after the pair stepped up to the first team following the departure of Gary McSheffrey and his right-hand man Steve Eyre last month.

It is understood both Schofield and Doncaster's head of football operations James Coppinger have put suggestions of potential candidates forward in the search.

Danny Schofield could have an assistant by this weekend.

On the possibility of finalising an appointment before Saturday's visit of King’s Lynn in the FA Cup first round, Schofield said: “Potentially. We are speaking to a number of potential assistants.

"We need to make sure that’s the right person and the right coach.”

Discussing his criteria, Schofield said: “Somebody who is very good with people, who will be very demanding of the players but can also develop that connection emotionally.

"A coach that can buy into my way of coaching, my methodology, and deliver that. And someone who is here to just really help the players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prospective candidate must also be “willing to work tirelessly”, according to Schofield, who added: “That’s a standout attribute I have, so someone who is really aligned with that and willing to give everything for this football club.”

Experienced coaches Glyn Hodges and latterly Eyre were brought to Doncaster to help assist McSheffrey in his first managerial role.

But that is not a pre-requisite for candidates this time round, said Schofield.

The 42-year-old is also considered a rookie boss despite his coaching background, which has included spells at Huddersfield, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: “It’s about getting someone who is very open-minded and willing to grow with us and the club.”

The final decision on who to hire will be a collective one, as per the club’s new approach following the appointment of Coppinger as head of football operations in April.

Schofield, who picked up his first win in charge against Gillingham last weekend, said: “That’s the way we all want it to go.

"I have got my recommendations. It needs to be a collective decision to get the right one in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad