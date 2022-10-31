Doncaster Rovers chief Danny Schofield to assess pair injured in Gillingham win

Schofield made two forced changes in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Gillingham – his first since taking charge – with centre-back Adam Long and winger Luke Molyneux both taken off through injury.

“There were a few hobbling at the end but I think it’s just niggles,” said Schofield, who plans to use his first uninterrupted week on the training ground to improve the players’ fitness levels.

Adam Long challenges for an aerial ball against Gillingham.

Long has made six consecutive starts in the league but was replaced by Bobby Faulkner after clashing knees with an opposition player.

Schofield said: "We will have to assess that, he took a bit of a whack.

"I think he’d gone on mazy run in the centre of the pitch when the space broke for him.”

He added: "I spoke to him briefly, he didn’t say it was a twist, which is usually good news.

"We will have to see how he reacts in the next couple of days.”

Long’s fellow summer arrival Molyneux put in another improved display under his new boss before complaining of a tight groin.

"Hopefully it’s more precautionary than anything,” said Schofield.

"We will look at him in the next couple of days.”

Second-choice goalkeeper Louis Jones missed the game with tonsillitis.

Ben Bottomley took his place on the bench but Jones should be available for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie at home to National League North leaders King’s Lynn.

His only appearances this term have come in the Papa Johns Trophy.