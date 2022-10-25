Former Rovers youngster Martin Drury, who is now an academy coach at Manchester United, previously employed Schofield in his coaching team while in charge of National League North side Bradford (Park Avenue) from 2015 to 2016.

The pair have since kept in touch and spoken of their desire to work together again – but a reunion is not currently on the cards.

Danny Schofield is currently being assisted by youth coaches Chad Gribble (pictured) and Paul Green.

Drury, who joined the Red Devils from Bradford City in August, said: “We have said for many years we would love the opportunity to work together in that capacity, but like anything in life it’s about timing.

"I have just been given an opportunity at the biggest club in England and I’m very much enjoying life there and committed to that.”

Drury, now 36, was a youth-team scholar at Doncaster Rovers under Dave Penney and signed his first professional contract in 2003.

While at Rovers he played alongside current youth team coach Paul Green, who coincidentally is assisting Schofield along with under-18s boss Chad Gribble while a permanent replacement for Steve Eyre, who left the club along with Gary McSheffrey, is sought.

“I think we’re going to take time in that process,” said Schofield ahead of his first game in charge.

"Chad and Greeny are more than capable of supporting me in the next few games.”

Drury, a defender, left Doncaster for Sheffield Wednesday in 2004. Spells in non-league followed before a serious knee injury forced him to retire at the age of 28.

He has since moved into coaching and prior to joining Manchester United held various positions in Bradford’s first team and academy over a six-year period.

Upon his Bantams departure, the club's academy manager, Neil Matthews, said: “I believe he has a very bright future in the game."

Bradford's chief executive officer Ryan Sparks added: “The fact one of the biggest sporting organisations on the planet has head-hunted him speaks volumes."

Discussing his time at Rovers, Drury said: “I have got really, really fond memories of sweeping the steps at Belle Vue and cleaning the toilets.