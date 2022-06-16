A six-week training programme has been organised ahead of the new campaign, which will see Rovers try and win promotion from League Two at the first attempt following their relegation last term.

The club has announced six friendlies, starting with a short trip to local side Armthorpe Welfare two weeks on Saturday, before games against higher-division opposition including Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey shed some light on the itinerary over the next few days: “It’s (measuring) body fats, a bit of physio stuff, it’s not really on the grass.

"It’s just welcoming them back, seeing what sort of shape they’re in, and getting them ready for Monday.”

With 21 players currently on the club’s books and several of them due to return from injury imminently, McSheffrey is confident of being able to hit the ground running with a largely settled group.

"There was lots of disturbances last year, Covid played a big part, numbers in the building played a big part,” he said.

"I feel we’re in a good position to be on the front foot with a decent enough group. Come Week 3 we would hope to have everyone back.”

Doncaster bounced straight back to League One the last time they played at this level in the 2016/17 season.

Bookmakers currently have them as outside contenders for promotion behind the likes of big-spending Salford and Stockport County.

“We’re going to have an expectancy level on us, said McSheffrey

“I embrace that. I enjoy an expectancy level and the players need to as well, they can’t shirk anything.

"It’s a line in the sand from last year. We finished with some momentum, good results and more importantly good performance levels, and found a way of playing.”

He added: “We have to take that momentum. We know what we're going into, as best as we can and we’re in a good position to be on the front foot with it.

"We’ll be shaping the team up in pre-season, probably experimenting a few things. Ultimately it will be six-week build-up to try and win that first game."