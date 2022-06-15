Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey delivers transfer update

Rovers signed no fewer than 22 players last season – 14 in the summer and a further eight in January – but a new-look squad slid to relegation from League One.

Loan signings Tiago Cukur and Rodrigo Vilca flopped badly and a new group of forwards including Jordy Hiwula, Joe Dodoo, Reo Griffiths and Kieran Agard desperately struggled for goals.

Head of talent identification Graham Younger subsequently left the club in April and Rovers are in the process of appointing a replacement.

Gary McSheffrey

McSheffrey today provided an update on recruitment as the club look to carefully build on the signing of midfielder Harrison Biggins.

"We’ve met some players,” McSheffrey told the Free Press.

"It’s not just a case of a player getting chucked in to us and us nibbling.

"We’ve got to do a lot more research than has been done in the past. We’ve got to dig into the player’s background and the character of them. We want the right type coming into the building.

"We have met a few that we feel are good for the group and it’s ongoing conversations. If nothing comes of them, then you move onto Plan B.

"We have got big numbers to be honest and I feel we just need to add three or four bits of quality.”

He added: "There’s not necessarily anything close but, like I say, there’s ongoing conversations and if anything comes of them this week then brilliant.

"But it doesn’t just happen overnight. There’s a process to it and we make contact, meet the player, meet their advisor and make them feel they want to come here.

"That’s the key one. We don’t just want people coming here for the wrong reasons. We want people to come here because they know they’re coming to a proper club.”

Rovers currently have 21 players under contract but that does include youngsters Ben Bottomley, Bobby Faulkner and Liam Ravenhill.

Asked about his recruitment priorities, in terms of positions, McSheffrey said: "We’re looking at a couple in the final third – strikers, wide men if you like.

"Can we replace a Josh Martin because he really finished the season well for us.

"We need a left back. There’s no secret to that.