Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the comeback draw with Cambridge United

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6
Had very little to do throughout the game. Reacted when he needed to in order to push the ball over the bar after Ironside struck the woodwork late on.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Ethan Galbraith 9
Started at right back for the second consecutive game but pushed into midfield after the introduction of Knoyle before the break. And it was another superb performance from the youngster, capped with a wonderful goal. He moved the ball with pace and accuracy.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
A fairly quiet evening for the centre half after a panicky start from the team as a whole. Defended with composure.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Tom Anderson 7
As ever, the rock on the rare occasions when things got a little tough. Headed everything away with typical bravery.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd