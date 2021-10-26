Ethan Galbraith was the goalscoring hero for Rovers against Cambridge

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the comeback draw with Cambridge United

Ethan Galbraith earned a share of the spoils for Doncaster Rovers with a stunning strike against Cambridge United.

By Liam Hoden
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 10:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:05 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Keepmoat. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6

Had very little to do throughout the game. Reacted when he needed to in order to push the ball over the bar after Ironside struck the woodwork late on.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Ethan Galbraith 9

Started at right back for the second consecutive game but pushed into midfield after the introduction of Knoyle before the break. And it was another superb performance from the youngster, capped with a wonderful goal. He moved the ball with pace and accuracy.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

A fairly quiet evening for the centre half after a panicky start from the team as a whole. Defended with composure.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales

4. Tom Anderson 7

As ever, the rock on the rare occasions when things got a little tough. Headed everything away with typical bravery.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales
Twitter
Next Page
Page 1 of 4