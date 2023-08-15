News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they battle to draw against Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers were much improved as they earned a hard-fought point against Mansfield Town.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:09 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 22:10 BST

Tom Nixon and Joe Ironside opened their account for Doncaster, who were pegged back in either half after taking the lead twice.

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players.

Doncaster's Tom Nixon celebrates his goal.

1. Match action

Doncaster's Tom Nixon celebrates his goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Made several smart saves to keep Mansfield at bay but might have held an effort on the hour mark which almost led to a goal on the rebound. Didn't seem to have much of a chance with either goal.

2. Ian Lawlor - 6

Made several smart saves to keep Mansfield at bay but might have held an effort on the hour mark which almost led to a goal on the rebound. Didn't seem to have much of a chance with either goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Scored a stunning goal to open the scoring on his Doncaster debut. Impressed in his defensive duties, too.

3. Tom Nixon - 8

Scored a stunning goal to open the scoring on his Doncaster debut. Impressed in his defensive duties, too. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Started well before having to come off following a collision with Owen Bailey. Got hurt putting his body on the line, can't ask for more than that.

4. Tom Anderson - 7

Started well before having to come off following a collision with Owen Bailey. Got hurt putting his body on the line, can't ask for more than that. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield TownDoncaster