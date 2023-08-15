Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they battle to draw against Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers were much improved as they earned a hard-fought point against Mansfield Town.
Tom Nixon and Joe Ironside opened their account for Doncaster, who were pegged back in either half after taking the lead twice.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players.
1. Match action
Doncaster's Tom Nixon celebrates his goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Ian Lawlor - 6
Made several smart saves to keep Mansfield at bay but might have held an effort on the hour mark which almost led to a goal on the rebound. Didn't seem to have much of a chance with either goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Tom Nixon - 8
Scored a stunning goal to open the scoring on his Doncaster debut. Impressed in his defensive duties, too. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
4. Tom Anderson - 7
Started well before having to come off following a collision with Owen Bailey. Got hurt putting his body on the line, can't ask for more than that. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD