Doncaster Rovers plan contract extension for captain Tom Anderson

Centre back Anderson is one of 13 players out of contract at Rovers this summer.

But boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed he wants to keep the 28-year-old and the club is planning to activate an option to extend his current deal.

Anderson has not featured since mid-December due to a troublesome foot injury.

Tom Anderson

However, there is confidence within the Rovers camp that their skipper will be ready for day one of pre-season training.

Asked by the Free Press if Anderson was part of his plans for next season, McSheffrey said: “Of course, he’s our captain.

“The club has got an option on Tom and we’d be foolish not to take it up.

“We want Tom to be here.

“It’s disappointing that we’ve gone down and he’s not really had the chance to help us during the second half of the season.

“We plan next season with Tom definitely.”

He added: “Collectively we’ve had discussions as staff and with the board that we want to take that [option] up.

“We’ll discuss things with the players next week but I’ve had chats with Tom as well and he knows what my thoughts are on it.

“Going forward we want him to be here next year.”