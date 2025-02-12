Doncaster Rovers pair want Crystal Palace performance to be promotion springboard

Rovers' manager Grant McCann

Grant McCann admits Doncaster Rovers' focus has now fully shifted back to League Two promotion after their moment in the national spotlight against Crystal Palace.

McCann's men put up a spirited fight against the Eagles but ultimately lost 2-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup. It brought to an end a cup run that started at Barrow and also took in wins over Kettering and Hull City as well as significantly boosting the club's coffers thanks to a series of TV appearances along the way.

Now though, Rovers will attempt to plot their way out of the fourth tier - starting with Saturday's lunchtime clash at home to Grimsby Town (12.30pm).

"For our boys to play against those kind of players was brilliant and I'm sure they'll remember it for the rest of their careers," McCann told the Free Press in the wake of the Palace game. "But we've got one focus now and one goal. I said to the players after the game that we need to make sure we recover properly.

"We've got a bigger game coming up and the league is our bread and butter. We've had a decent run in the FA Cup this year and the fans can see we've given it a go against a very good Premier League team. But our focus now is onto Saturday."

Defender Joseph Olowu concurred with his manager.

Olowu, one of many to catch the eye against Oliver Glasner's side, said: "It's 16 cup finals left. It's about attacking each one at a time and going full throttle between now and the end of the season. I trust and believe that we'll achieve what we want to."