Pride, pluckiness and Premier League quality - the story of Doncaster Rovers 0 Crystal Palace 2

Nobody of a Doncaster Rovers persuasion was ever kidding themselves. They were never realistically going to win the FA Cup but their run to the last-32 in this competition will have done them a world of good for the main aim this season.

Grant McCann's men have provided a nice boost to the club's coffers and although their journey was ended here against an organised and efficient Crystal Palace team, there's plenty for them to take into the final portion of the campaign as they look to move up one rung on the English footballing ladder.

Nights like this are useful barometers for where a team is at and Rovers were full of fight and energy. They didn't go out with a whimper against a team that's been one of the Premier League's form sides over the last couple of months.

That Palace, fielding numerous internationals and multi-million pound recruits, took until the 32nd minute to register their first attempt of the contest said plenty. Sadly for the hosts, it was one that opened the scoring.

Luke Molyneux was in superb form in Rovers' defeat to Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Tom Anderson conceded a free-kick outside the area which Daichi Kamada took. The Japanese midfielder then cleverly picked out Jean-Phillipe Mateta whose sidefooted effort hit a post, allowing Daniel Munoz to fire in the opener as he reacted quickest.

Prior to that Rovers had matched their loftier opponents in terms of effort and energy. After the blow of conceding, Luke Molyneux grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and rampaged forward in a move that ended with Billy Sharp digging out a shot that kept Palace goalkeeper Matt Turner honest. Prior to Munoz's goal, Turner had dealt easily with Ethan Ennis' tame early effort.

Molyneux was fast becoming Rovers' go-to man - understandable given his purple patch of late - and he came mightily close to restoring parity just before half-time when his effort from outside the box just cleared Turner's left-hand post.

Grant McCann made two changes at half-time and also changed system, matching the visitors up in a 3-4-2-1 set-up. Molyneux, again, was key to everything good about Rovers as he displayed lovely control and balance that gave the Palace backline plenty to think about.

Justin Devenny celebrates Palace's killer second goal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

But again that Premier League quality shone through just as Rovers were starting to assert themselves. Will Hughes won back possession and clipped a lovely ball over the top. Justin Devenny latched onto it and executed a superb, lobbed finish that left Sharman-Lowe stranded.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of the hosts. They rallied in the final half-hour but they knew a comeback was never a realistic possibility - not without leaving gaps at the back that Palace could exploit. Half-chances came and went as the Londoners quelled out any danger.

The home fans among the 12,739-strong crowd sang loud and proud even into the dyeing embers of a bitterly cold night.

For Rovers, the bigger picture was never about one night in the national limelight. It's about what happens across the next 16 games.

Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Anderson, Olowu, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Molyneux, Ennis, Street, Sharp.

Substitutes: Senior for Ennis 46; Gibson for Street 46; Ironside for Sharp 62; Kelly for Broadbent 70; Nixon for Sterry 79.

Unused subs: Lawlor, Crew, Westbrooke, Sbarra.

Player of the match: Luke Molyneux. A fantastic performance up against Premier League opposition. Came mightily close to scoring on numerous occasions and was a menace all night for the expensively-assembled backline. Will do his confidence the world of good.

Attendance: 12,739.