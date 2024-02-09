Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers are operating with the biggest squad in League Two with more than 30 professionals on the books. But a spate of regular injuries has often meant McCann has been without a cluster of those players all season.

The closing of the winter transfer window combined with a season-ending injury for loanee Conor Carty and also bad news regarding midfielder Ben Close has led to some fans wondering whether McCann was tempted to scour the list of free agents.

Despite last week insisting it wasn't an avenue he was particularly keen on going down, McCann has said that if the right player was to become available he wouldn't hesitate in making an approach.

Rovers have the biggest squad in League Two but have been beset by injuries all season. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

"It's difficult because we still have quite a lot of players in the building," McCann told the Free Press. "There's 34 professional players at the club. That's a lot of players and I think we must have the biggest squad in the division. I know we haven't had all of them available.

"I know we've had at times ten, 12, 14 unavailable but it's very difficult to keep asking the board and say ' can you give us more money for this' and 'can you give us more money for that'. We have what we have. But, what I will say is never say never.

"If there's something there that we think can improve us then we're always open to it. And I know Terry (Bramall) and Gavin (Baldwin) will always back me on that. But at the moment there's nothing that's really jumped off the page that is better than what we have. But if it does happen then we'll see."