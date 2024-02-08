Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old has been a regular for Rovers this season but suffered a nasty-looking knee injury at Bradford City last month.

He had to be stretchered off at Valley Parade and has since been on crutches. Rovers manager Grant McCann began his media conference on Thursday by confirming Close is to undergo an operation on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivering a fresh update, McCann said: "Ben's operation is tomorrow and we won't know how long he'll be out for until the surgeon has a look inside his knee. There's two different scenarios. There's one where he could possibly be out three to four weeks or one where we may not see him again this season. I guess everything's down to what the surgeon feels when he looks inside the knee. My guess is as good as yours."

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

Whilst the news on Close was far from positive, McCann did offer good news on other members of his squad ahead of Tranmere Rovers' visit on Saturday.

"Bobby Faulkner is coming along OK. He's still not been out on the grass and Harrison Biggins has trained this week and should be available this week. He should be OK.

"Zain Westbrooke is coming along great. We're very, very pleased with the way he's going. He's been out on the pitches and been doing some work so I can't see him being too long at all, which is a big plus for us as he's a huge player for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Jay McGrath sat out the second half at Sutton United last weekend, being substituted immediately before the whistle for the restart. McCann said afterwards it was a hip-related injury and providing a fresh update on the 20-year-old, he said: "He's OK. He trained on Tuesday and missed today's session because he had a little injection into where he's feeling the pain. He'll train tomorrow and be fine for Saturday.