Brian Makepeace is a popular man in the Doncaster care home where he now resides – and not because today is his birthday and there will be cake to share around.

The former defender made 378 appearances for Rovers during an 11-year spell from 1950 to 1961 and stands fifth on the club's all-time appearance record list.

Brian Makepeace, former Doncaster Rovers captain, is 91 today. Picture: Marie Caley

Rossington-born Brian turns 91 today and is believed to be Doncaster’s oldest surviving captain.

His son-in-law, former footballer Paul Raven, who also played for Rovers, said Brian still recalls his time at the club despite now living with dementia.

He said: “My wife (Sarah) and I went to a Rovers game, it was the first time she had seen Brian on the wall. She took pictures and we talked to him about the teammates.

"He could remember all of them.”

Brian worked at Rossington Main pit alongside playing football in the first part of his career.

Bessacarr-based Paul said: “It’s remarkable given Doncaster were in the old Second Division.

"It wasn’t until midway through his career that he went full time. There’s a resilience about him which you can see in the way he still lives his life.

“Although it’s probably 50 years since he finished, at the care home he’s known as Brian the ex-Doncaster Rovers footballer.

"There’s a couple of the older chaps who like to sit and chat with him.”

Brian left Doncaster Rovers in 1961 after being told he would not be offered new terms via a one-line letter.

He went on to play for Boston United in the Midland League and for years lived within walking distance of Rovers' former Belle Vue home.

In honour of his contribution to the club, he was granted the final game to be played on Belle Vue for a testimonial in 2006.

In the book 'My Father and Other Working Class Football Heroes' author Gary Imlach writes 'Brian Makepeace - the name couldn't have been contrived - was a notorious hard man who graduated from the colliery team in Rossington, where he was born, to Doncaster, where he was captain and right back for 11 years."