Doncaster Rovers old boy set for seven-figure switch - clarity over sell-on fee

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 21st Jul 2025, 17:38 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 17:57 BST
Alfie May is on the move again, with the former Doncaster Rovers man set for a seven-figure transfer.

Birmingham City hitman May is moving to League One rivals Huddersfield Town for a reported fee of £1.2million. May only signed for the Blues last summer but proved a big success as he netted 17 goals and nine assists in his solitary season as they won the League One title at a canter.

May, aged 32, has certainly enjoyed a profitable few years since departing Rovers in 2020. He scored just 10 in 92 during his stay in South Yorkshire but has since become a prolific striker in the third tier.

He scored 43 goals across two years at Cheltenham before a big-money move to Charlton in 2023. Another 23 goals followed for the Addicks before a switch to St Andrew's. At the time of that move, the Free Press reported that Rovers would receive a portion of the sell-on fee that Cheltenham got from that particular deal.

Alfie May has become a prolific scorer at League One level in recent years. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
Alfie May has become a prolific scorer at League One level in recent years. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

And it’s understood that that is also the case for the latest big-money transfer for the Gravesend-born attacker, with the sell-on clause remaining active. However, it’s highly likely that any fee passed down this time around will be a nominal amount – nevertheless a welcome boost to the club’s coffers.

Provided his move gets rubber-stamped, May will have a quick reunion with Rovers when the two sides meet in West Yorkshire on Tuesday, August 19.

