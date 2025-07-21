Doncaster Rovers old boy set for seven-figure switch - clarity over sell-on fee

Alfie May is on the move again, with the former Doncaster Rovers man set for a seven-figure transfer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City hitman May is moving to League One rivals Huddersfield Town for a reported fee of £1.2million. May only signed for the Blues last summer but proved a big success as he netted 17 goals and nine assists in his solitary season as they won the League One title at a canter.

May, aged 32, has certainly enjoyed a profitable few years since departing Rovers in 2020. He scored just 10 in 92 during his stay in South Yorkshire but has since become a prolific striker in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored 43 goals across two years at Cheltenham before a big-money move to Charlton in 2023. Another 23 goals followed for the Addicks before a switch to St Andrew's. At the time of that move, the Free Press reported that Rovers would receive a portion of the sell-on fee that Cheltenham got from that particular deal.

Alfie May has become a prolific scorer at League One level in recent years. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

And it’s understood that that is also the case for the latest big-money transfer for the Gravesend-born attacker, with the sell-on clause remaining active. However, it’s highly likely that any fee passed down this time around will be a nominal amount – nevertheless a welcome boost to the club’s coffers.

Provided his move gets rubber-stamped, May will have a quick reunion with Rovers when the two sides meet in West Yorkshire on Tuesday, August 19.