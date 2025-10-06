Doncaster Rovers notebook: Under-18s' terrific cup upset, fan zone latest + Broadbent landmark

A look at some of the bits of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers that may have flown under the radar:

Excellent win for under-18s

Saturday saw Rovers' academy side make the trip down south to face Brentford in a Professional Development League Cup tie.

Paul Green's side came from behind to seal a stunning 3-2 win thanks to goals from Kingston Murray, Ashton Swales and Alex Pavan. All the Rovers players starred but there's a special mention to goalkeeper Luke Strirzaker who at the age of just 14 played a starring role in the memorable win.

The Eco-Power Stadium. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The youngsters now have four points from their two group outings, with the final fixture at home to Mansfield pencilled in for November 22.

Special shirts to be auctioned off

Saturday's game with Burton saw Rovers warm up in specially-designed pink shirts for what was the club's designated fixture for breast cancer awareness. The shirts were signed by the squad post-match and will this week be auctioned off with proceeds going to Cancer Research UK. The club say that the shirts will be going up on their official eBay site as of Thursday evening (October 9).

Off-field latest

The minutes from the latest DRFC Shadow Board meeting were published on Monday. One of the more notable inclusions was a nod to the fan zone outside the Belle Vue Bar.

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin, speaking to the Free Press back in July, revealed: "We're putting in planning permission for a new fan park outside the Belle Vue Bar, which would be a covered structure. We want to enable fans to enjoy that more, with bands and live music etc. We're working with local authorities to see if that is possible and we very much believe it will be."

The notes from the recent shadow board meeting have now provided an update, saying: "Discussions are currently ongoing with finance about the fan zone outside of this area" adding that "sponsorship for this has been acquired."

Broadbent landmark

He might not have started against Burton, but George Broadbent brought up a landmark when he climbed off the bench second half against the Brewers.

The midfielder brought up his 100th appearance in a Rovers shirt when he came on as a second half replacement for Ben Close.