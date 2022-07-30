The central defender, who has not played since December because of a recurring foot injury, has been replaced by midfielder Adam Clayton with Tommy Rowe named Rovers’ new club captain.

Anderson, 28, had held the armband since taking over from Ben Whiteman in January 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Anderson has no hard feelings about losing the captain's armband, Rovers say. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Clayton said the pair spoke briefly about the changing of the guard and added: “We are quite close, and Rowey (Tommy Rowe) too. We all speak about everything, nothing’s really changed.

"Any decisions we need to make, it’s the mix of the three of us anyway. It’s a massive honour to be named captain with players like that in your squad already.”

The new skipper joked his first executive decision had been to organise tickets for friends and family of the players for today’s trip to Bradford.

Anderson has been told to focus on getting fit and winning a place in the starting XI by Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey, who took up an option to extend his contract by a further year at the end of last season.

He returned to training on Thursday, having missed most of pre-season.

It is hoped Anderson could return to action within weeks after surgery on his latest foot complaint was averted.

Asked how he took the news of his demotion, McSheffrey said:"Like a real gentleman, a true pro. I spoke to him first.