That’s the message from boss Gary McSheffrey, who confirmed the club’s transfer budget has been spent.

Rovers have signed nine players this summer, but will be without several would-be starters for tomorrow’s League Two curtain-raiser away to Bradford City.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

McSheffrey said: “There might be a couple of youngsters that we bring in as development players to just bulk the squad up a little bit.

"But in terms of any more incomings we're pretty much done unless there’s any interest in any of our fringe players that frees up some funds.”

Doncaster signed 18-year-old former York City youngster Jack Degruchy on Thursday, but he is not expected to go straight into the first team.

McSheffrey added: "As it stands we are where we’re at and I feel we’ve recruited quite well.

"Our starting team is strong and we will welcome back some injuries over time when they’re available, then I think our bench is really strong.”

Forwards Joe Dodoo and Jordy Hiwula left the club last month and other fringe players could follow them out the door before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Rovers are still looking at potential further incomings and outgoings, although McSheffrey confirmed interest in those down the pecking order at the Eco-Power Stadium has been limited to enquiries from non-league clubs about loans for development players.

Luke Molyneux and Reo Griffiths are both set for a spell on the sidelines, while Jon Taylor is also some way off full fitness, leaving Rovers light on options in forward areas.

Playmaker Lee Tomlin is also facing a race against time to be fit for the trip to Valley Parade.

On the possibility of adding some more competition at the top of the pitch, McSheffrey said: "We’ll just have to wait and see.

"In terms of the funding available for that we’re done unless there’s a major injury that crops up."

Young Rangers midfielder Ross McCausland was linked with Doncaster but the club are not currently pursuing a deal for him.