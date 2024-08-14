Doncaster Rovers' new man 'raring to go' after delayed start to season following injury

Harry Clifton made his full Rovers debut in the League Cup tie at Salford midweek. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Whenever you join a new club, making a good impression - and quickly - is of utmost importance.

It's why Harry Clifton is eager to make up for lost time after an injury-affected start to his first month or so at Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder ended a long association with hometown club Grimsby Town in the summer, penning a two-year deal (with the option of a further 12 months) at the Eco-Power Stadium. But it wasn't until the friendly away at Rotherham earlier this month that Rovers supporters got their first glimpse of the 26-year-old. He sustained a calf injury in pre-season that ruled him out of the team-bonding trip to Portugal and the subsequent tune-up matches played in the following weeks.

After a cameo on the opening day against Accrington, Clifton then played the full 90 minutes in last night's EFL Cup win over Salford City. And he impressed with a confident showing.

"It was different but I think I've felt comfortable straight away," Clifton said, reflecting on his first few weeks in new surroundings after so long with the Mariners.

"It's a good group of lads. I was just frustrated that I got this injury at the start of pre-season so I've not managed to get too many minutes with the lads but I'm just delighted to have made my full debut and shown what I can do. I'm always learning so I'm just looking forward now so long may it continue.

"When I first did it, I didn't think I'd be back this early. I'm grateful to the gaffer that he's put me in. I've had no problems, touch wood, so I'm raring to go."

Clifton was one of ten changes made by manager Grant McCann at the Peninsula Stadium and he believes the quality in the ranks is there for all to see.

"It just shows the strength in depth we've got,” he added. "Everyone came in and played well. We'll have a lot of games this season where we need to dig in and show the other side of it so it gives us confidence going forward."

Rovers head to Newport County on Saturday for their first away trip in the league this season.