News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster Rovers move Walsall fixture due to possible World Cup clash

An upcoming Doncaster Rovers fixture has been rearranged to avoid a potential clash with England during the World Cup.

By Steve Jones
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 11:04am
A general shot of the Eco-Power Stadium.
A general shot of the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers will now play Walsall at the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday, 2 December (7.45pm kick-off) instead of the following day.

Read More

Read More
Released Doncaster Rovers youngster signs for Birmingham City after non-league s...

The Three Lions begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday, November 21 and depending on results could play on Saturday, December 3 (3pm kick-off) in their first round of 16 tie.

After their opening match, England play the USA on Friday, November 25 (7pm kick-off) before meeting Wales in their final group game on Tuesday, November 29 (7pm kick-off).

Most Popular

Should Gareth Southgate's side win Group B, they will play the runners-up from Group A - which features Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands - on Sunday, December 3 (3pm kick-off).

But if they progress to the knockout stage as runners-up, they will meet the winners of Group A 24 hours before then.

EnglandIranWales