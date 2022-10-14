Doncaster Rovers move Walsall fixture due to possible World Cup clash

A general shot of the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers will now play Walsall at the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday, 2 December (7.45pm kick-off) instead of the following day.

The Three Lions begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday, November 21 and depending on results could play on Saturday, December 3 (3pm kick-off) in their first round of 16 tie.

After their opening match, England play the USA on Friday, November 25 (7pm kick-off) before meeting Wales in their final group game on Tuesday, November 29 (7pm kick-off).

Should Gareth Southgate's side win Group B, they will play the runners-up from Group A - which features Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands - on Sunday, December 3 (3pm kick-off).