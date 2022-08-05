Osadebe’s Bradford debut lasted just six minutes after Ravenhill’s challenge in last weekend’s League Two curtain-raiser broke the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg.

The winger underwent surgery on Sunday and Bantams boss Mark Hughes hopes he will be able to feature again this season.

Emmanuel Osadebe is stretchered off at the University of Bradford stadium. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

“He (Ravenhill) contacted the player on Sunday, I think, and they had a conversation over social media,” Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey revealed.

“He explained there was no intention for him to get injured. I think the boy has accepted what he said.

”He’s a football player and he knows these things can happen at times. We’re obviously devastated with what’s happened but there’s no malice between the two of them.”

Ravenhill, 19, was making just his fourth league start in the match as a stand-in for Tommy Rowe, who suffered a neck spasm in training last Friday.

Bradford fans reacted furiously to referee Bobby Madden’s decision to show the youngster a yellow card, demanding he be sent off.

McSheffrey was quick to withdraw Ravenhill after the restart ‘to protect him’ and the son of former Rovers and Bradford midfielder Ricky has since been targeted with abuse on social media.

McSheffrey said he is fine, however, and added: "Ravs has dealt with it, he’s trained well (this week).

"He’s a level-headed lad, he’s quite strong-minded, mentally tough, so he’ll get on with it.”

There would be ‘no hesitation’ to select him for tomorrow’s match at home to Sutton United, McSheffrey said.

Lee Tomlin was also subjected to online trolling and ridicule following his red card against Bradford.

McSheffrey added: "It was nonsense, it was silly, but I’m not going to hold it against him and we’re going to move on.

"I don’t want to destroy the player’s mental health and his confidence from it because he’s taken a lot of stick in the last few days.”

He continued: "Social media was on fire and it was probably really humiliating for him.