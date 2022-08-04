Doncaster Rovers picked up a battling point at Valley Parade on the opening day and will fancy their chances of getting victory at home to Sutton United. Supercomputer thinks a home win is the best bet
It went to plan for Northampton Town as they put last season’s pain behind them with a fine 3-2 win over Colchester United.
They head to newcomers Grimsby Town this weekend looking to make it two wins from two, with the supercomputer giving them a 47 per cent chance of doing the business.
Title favourites Salford City make the trip to Swindon in what should be a cracking fixture.
Relegation favourites Hartlepool United need a reaction against AFC Wimbledon, after being battered by Walsall last weekend.
Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going.
