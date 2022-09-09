The news was confirmed by the English Football League following discussions this morning, with a rearranged date for the clash yet to be decided.

An EFL spokesperson said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Hartlepool United's players observe a minute's silence as a mark of respect at Victoria Park earlier this season (photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

Doncaster had sold out their entire ticket allocation of 694 for the match.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96 after reigning for 70 years.

The FA confirmed all football fixtures in England would be cancelled this weekend – a decision which was not mandatory.

Goverment guidance issued before the announcement stated there was "no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures during the National Mourning period.”

The third day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse, due to take place today, has also been called off.