Doncaster Rovers man issues fitness update and reveals main aim for rest of season
The full-back has endured a frustrating campaign, with injuries punctuating his game-time. Just six league starts out of a possible 32 tells its own story.
A recent bout of tonsillitis didn't help matters, but he insists he is over that now and is looking forward to ending the season strongly as he makes up for lost time.
Maxwell's story could well be a metaphor for Rovers' own up-and-down campaign. The worst of the injuries and inconsistencies are, fingers crossed, now out of the way as Grant McCann's men look to end as high as possible before what is expected to be a sizeable summer reset.
Maxwell is one of many out of contract in the summer but speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of AFC Wimbledon, talk of his long-term future was side-stepped for now. The former Rangers man is just focusing on keeping hold of the starting shirt between now and late April.
"The biggest thing for me is staying healthy and being 100 per cent fit, the 22-year-old told the Free Press. "I don't feel quite there yet. I've got a bit of a hangover from tonsillitis at Sutton a couple of weeks ago but luckily I've shaken that off.
"It's about staying healthy and being available for these 14 games. I've been happy with my performances when I've played this season. But now, for me, it's about putting a run together and hopefully I play in every one of the 14.
"This is probably the first time the manager's been able to pick a consistent squad. Fingers crossed a lot of the boys are back fit now and we can push on."