Doncaster Rovers man could have played last game for club after revealing injury

Doncaster Rovers are looking to finish the 2024-25 campaign in style by lifting the League Two title this weekend.

Grant McCann's side clinched promotion last Saturday by beating Bradford City and now head to Notts County for their last match of the season.

But they'll be once again without one of their loan players. Patrick Kelly missed last weekend's win over Bradford City and has now revealed he is carrying a hamstring-related concern. He's appeared to rule himself out of the Meadow Lane clash too.

Posting on his Twitter/X account, the Northern Irishman wrote: "Gutted to miss the last bit of the season with a hamstring injury but so proud of this special group, fully deserved. WE ARE GOIN UP (sic)."

Will Flint, Ted Sharman-Lowe, Jay McGarth and Patrick Kelly.

Kelly, 20, has made 38 appearances in all competitions and has scored three goals. He is set to return to his parent club West Ham United upon the completion of this season.

Meanwhile, Skipper Richard Wood is also likely to miss the season finale as he continues to battle against a problematic ankle issue whilst centre-half Joseph Olowu, who was crowned the Rovers player of the year at this week's Star Football Awards, is also out after an operation on his thigh.