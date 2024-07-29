Doncaster Rovers' Louis Jones recall clause update emerges as young striker also departs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers sanctioned two loan deals at the end of last week as Grant McCann continues to streamline his squad.

The Rovers boss has said that he feels he is done in terms of incomings and so the focus has been on securing suitable loan switches for those on the fringes.

Bobby Faulkner recently joined League of Ireland side Dundalk and on Thursday goalkeeper Louis Jones also tied up a move to the same league, joining Waterford on a similar arrangement.

McCann has confirmed that there is no recall clause, should there be an injury to either Teddy Sharman-Lowe or Ian Lawlor.

Jones made his debut on Friday night, in a 2-0 defeat away at Drogheda.

McCann said: "Louis has been at the club a long time now and I think this move will help Louis to go and get an experience elsewhere.

"It's about the boys going and getting some experience."

When quizzed by the Free Press on whether there is a recall clause, McCann said: "No. He'll be there until November. The fortunate thing about goalkeepers is that if there is an injury or whatever you do get a bit of extra leeway (in terms of emergency loans) but hopefully it doesn't get to that."

Louis Jones is on loan at Waterford until November. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

McCann also sanctioned Jack Goodman's temporary switch to non-league side Peterborough Sports over the weekend, with the youngster making his debut in a friendly against Boston.