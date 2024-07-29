Doncaster Rovers' Louis Jones recall clause update emerges as young striker also departs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rovers boss has said that he feels he is done in terms of incomings and so the focus has been on securing suitable loan switches for those on the fringes.
Bobby Faulkner recently joined League of Ireland side Dundalk and on Thursday goalkeeper Louis Jones also tied up a move to the same league, joining Waterford on a similar arrangement.
McCann has confirmed that there is no recall clause, should there be an injury to either Teddy Sharman-Lowe or Ian Lawlor.
Jones made his debut on Friday night, in a 2-0 defeat away at Drogheda.
McCann said: "Louis has been at the club a long time now and I think this move will help Louis to go and get an experience elsewhere.
"It's about the boys going and getting some experience."
When quizzed by the Free Press on whether there is a recall clause, McCann said: "No. He'll be there until November. The fortunate thing about goalkeepers is that if there is an injury or whatever you do get a bit of extra leeway (in terms of emergency loans) but hopefully it doesn't get to that."
McCann also sanctioned Jack Goodman's temporary switch to non-league side Peterborough Sports over the weekend, with the youngster making his debut in a friendly against Boston.
"Peterborough Sports isn't far from where I am so it's a good chance to keep an eye on Jack. It's a good little club that's gone through the tiers to where they are now. Luke Steele, someone I know really well, is joint-manager there so it's a good move for Jack."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.