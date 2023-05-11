Midfielder Lakin impressed in his 10 appearances for Doncaster after joining on loan from League One side Burton Albion in January but saw his campaign cut short due to a hip injury.

Schofield had expressed an interest in bringing him back to the Eco-Power Stadium on a permanent basis, with the 24-year-old understood to be surplus to requirements under ex-Rovers striker Dino Maamria at his parent club.

But his dismissal on Tuesday following a run of seven defeats in 10 matches and just two wins in 16 has left Doncaster’s transfer plans up in the air.

Charlie Lakin may not be returning to Doncaster Rovers.

Former Birmingham City youngster Lakin also cast doubt over a return to DN4 in a social media post.

He wrote: “Season 22/23 finished, full of ups and downs. Time to rest, recover and get back from this injury to get ready for next season.

"Massive thanks to @drfcofficial (Doncaster Rovers) I wish you all the best for the future and hope this club gets back to where it belongs.

"Thanks to all the fans and support I’ve had over this season. Enjoy your summer.”

Rovers’ 10 out of contract players are also still waiting to discover their fate.

They had been set to find out if they would be offered fresh terms on Wednesday but a final decision has been put back until a new boss is appointed.

