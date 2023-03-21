The midfielder impressed in his 10 appearances for Doncaster after joining on loan from League One side Burton Albion in January before his campaign was cut short due to a hip injury.

Former Birmingham City youngster Lakin has a year left to run on his Brewers contract but it is understood he was free to leave the Brewers on a permanent basis, having falling out of favour under ex-Rovers striker Dino Maamria at the Pirelli Stadium.

Doncaster chief Schofield said: “I was really pleased with Charlie’s contribution, albeit for a short period of time.

"I think he would have gone from strength to strength going forward, he was showing signs of doing that.”

Schofield added: “He’s someone we probably need to discuss going forward, he’s a contracted player at Burton, so he’s a Burton player at the moment.

"But he’s a player definitely of interest to us.”

On Monday Rovers announced defender Joseph Olowu signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the club.

It comes after captain Tom Anderson and Kyle Hurst also signed new two-and-a-half year contracts earlier this month – an endorsement of the work Schofield is doing despite mixed results on the pitch.

Olowu said: “The vision, the planning and where the club is heading is something that is very exciting for me and all the players that are involved.

