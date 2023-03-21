News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
16 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
16 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
17 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
19 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
20 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Doncaster Rovers reveal transfer interest in ex-Birmingham City youngster now of Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers are interested in bringing Charlie Lakin back to the club next season, Danny Schofield has confirmed.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

The midfielder impressed in his 10 appearances for Doncaster after joining on loan from League One side Burton Albion in January before his campaign was cut short due to a hip injury.

Former Birmingham City youngster Lakin has a year left to run on his Brewers contract but it is understood he was free to leave the Brewers on a permanent basis, having falling out of favour under ex-Rovers striker Dino Maamria at the Pirelli Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster chief Schofield said: “I was really pleased with Charlie’s contribution, albeit for a short period of time.

Doncaster Rovers are interested in signing Charlie Lakin on a permanent basis.
Doncaster Rovers are interested in signing Charlie Lakin on a permanent basis.
Doncaster Rovers are interested in signing Charlie Lakin on a permanent basis.
Most Popular

"I think he would have gone from strength to strength going forward, he was showing signs of doing that.”

Schofield added: “He’s someone we probably need to discuss going forward, he’s a contracted player at Burton, so he’s a Burton player at the moment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But he’s a player definitely of interest to us.”

On Monday Rovers announced defender Joseph Olowu signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the club.

It comes after captain Tom Anderson and Kyle Hurst also signed new two-and-a-half year contracts earlier this month – an endorsement of the work Schofield is doing despite mixed results on the pitch.

Olowu said: “The vision, the planning and where the club is heading is something that is very exciting for me and all the players that are involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He (Schofield) gives you the confidence that you can go out and play with freedom as long as we’re going what he wants us to do and being brave on the ball.”

League One