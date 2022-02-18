Doncaster Rovers' League One rivals land £13m former Everton man in surprise deal

Doncaster Rovers’ League One rivals, Burton Albion, have completed the signing of former Everton man, Oumar Niasse.

By Sportsdesk
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:15 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:17 pm
Oumar Niasse has signed for Burton Albion. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The shock signing was confirmed yesterday, with the 31-year-old free agent having penned a deal to join the Brewers after a short stint training at the club.

Niasse has 12 Premier League goals to his name for Everton and Hull City, and also had a loan spell with Cardiff City in 2018/19.

Burton’s manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, told the club’s official website, “We are obviously aware that Oumar has been out of training for a while since he left Huddersfield. He’s been training with us for a short period and has shown a lot of hunger and desire to get back playing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We know he’s made over 50 Premier League appearances, and he’s shown us that he can add something to the squad that we have – hopefully he’ll be a good help for us to finish the season strongly.”

'He's a nice guy that deserves a bit of respect' - Gary McSheffrey on Darren Moore's Rovers return

EvertonLeague OnePremier LeagueCardiff City