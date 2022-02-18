Doncaster Rovers' League One rivals land £13m former Everton man in surprise deal

Oumar Niasse has signed for Burton Albion. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The shock signing was confirmed yesterday, with the 31-year-old free agent having penned a deal to join the Brewers after a short stint training at the club.

Niasse has 12 Premier League goals to his name for Everton and Hull City, and also had a loan spell with Cardiff City in 2018/19.

Burton’s manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, told the club’s official website, “We are obviously aware that Oumar has been out of training for a while since he left Huddersfield. He’s been training with us for a short period and has shown a lot of hunger and desire to get back playing.

