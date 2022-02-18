'He's a nice guy that deserves a bit of respect' - Gary McSheffrey on Darren Moore's Rovers return

Gary McSheffrey

Moore decamped to Hillsborough almost a year ago with Rovers sat sixth in the League One table.

The 47-year-old had also guided Rovers to ninth place when the 2019/20 season was cut short due to coronavirus.

McSheffrey was asked at his pre-match press conference what reception he expects Moore will get from the home fans this weekend.

“It’ll probably be a mixed one,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“I thought the Doncaster team he had here, box to box, were comfortably one of the best teams in the league. They played good football and were up there for a couple of seasons at the top end of the table.

“I think they [Doncaster fans] will be respectful to him.

"He went to Sheffield Wednesday which is just down the road but it’s a club that paid money for him. Ultimately I think he’s a nice guy that deserves a bit of respect.”

Moore has been on the back foot with Owls fans at times this season but his team will arrive at the Eco-Power Stadium having won five of their last seven games and moved to within a point of the play-off places.

“I think he’s taken a bit of slack on the odd occasion but they’re still up there and bar a defeat against Rotherham they were on a really good run,” said McSheffrey.

“He’s built a decent enough squad, he’s got a few injuries in there as well, we know that feeling here. With key players out, you can’t constantly get the messages you want through to the players.

“They’ll be right in the mix to the end, I feel.

“Darren’s teams are really good at playing through the thirds, his patterns of play are really good. I think he knows with that Sheffield Wednesday team as well, he can be adaptable.

“They’ve got two good strikers who are fast and can mix it up, they’re physical all-round players.