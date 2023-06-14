Doncaster Rovers’ king of fitness vows to keep his standards high next season

Biggins contributed five goals from midfield in his first year at the club – making him their third-highest scorer – and grew in influence on the pitch after a slow start to life in DN4.

The 27-year-old also topped the fitness charts at Cantley Park and credited his lifestyle off the pitch in helping him quickly recover from a sports hernia that threatened to end his season prematurely.

“I do look after myself the best I possibly can throughout the season and I’m normally pretty fit,” he said.

Harrison Biggins established himself as a key player for Doncaster Rovers last season.

"When I get injured, touch wood, so far I have come back pretty quick.”

Sheffield-based Biggins admitted to priding himself on his fitness, using the infamous hills of his home city to stay fit.

He said: “You have got to be so fit to play this game. With the games coming around Saturday, Tuesday, you have got to be pretty robust.

"I spend a lot of time keeping fit.

"I will have a couple of weeks off (over summer) but I do get back at it pretty early on my own, doing runs and gym work to make sure I get back to pre-season and hit the ground running.

"It’s pretty hilly in Sheffield, you have to go up one to come back down one. You can’t avoid them.”

Ex-Fleetwood man Biggins is expected to be part of Grant McCann’s plans next term despite the arrivals of George Broadbent and Owen Bailey.

Doncaster also have Ben Close, Tommy Rowe, Zain Westbrooke, Liam Ravenhill and Jack Degruchy as options in the middle of the park.

Reflecting on his first season at the Eco-Power Stadium, Biggins said: “I have never really looked at it individually because we are all in it together.

"I signed and set my sights pretty high, saying I wanted to get promoted, score goals and play a lot of games.

"I played a lot of games, scored a few goals, probably should have scored more – and would have liked to have scored more.