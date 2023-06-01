The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood in the National League, scoring five goals in 36 appearances as they reached the play-off semi-final.

His contract includes the option of an extra year.

“I’m really pleased to get the deal done,” Broadbent said.

George Broadbent in action for Sheffield United's Under-21s (photo: James Wilson/Sportimage).

“Doncaster is a really good opportunity to show what I can do and hopefully be successful this season with the team and push on in my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an exciting project the gaffer is building on and he’s someone that’s had success in the past. And it’s an opportunity for me to come and excite people.”

McCann said: “He had a tremendous season last year at Boreham Wood and we’re absolutely delighted to get him in.

“He’s a player that can penetrate between full backs and centre halves, he likes to run into the box. He’s a physical presence as well. He’s young, hungry, dynamic and I think he’ll complement brilliantly what we’ve already got in midfield.

“It’s a great signing for the club and one I think we can develop over the next few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadbent previously played 27 times for Rochdale during a loan spell in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, with 21 of those appearances coming in League Two.

Broadbent also made two substitute cameos for Sheffield United’s sister club Beerschot in Belgium’s top flight during a temporary stint there in 2021 and played in the National League North on loan at Curzon Ashton in 2020.

He was in the youth academy at Manchester United before joining the Blades in July 2017.

Broadbent, who stands at 6ft 2ins, is Doncaster’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Ian Lawlor, Richard Wood and Jamie Sterry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad