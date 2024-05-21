Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers' plans for next season have already seen them do a canny bit of early business.

Midfielder Joe Sbarra checked in earlier this week on a free transfer after leaving Solihull Moors. It represents a clever deal from manager Grant McCann as he sets about putting together a squad capable of winning promotion in 2024-25.

Attentions will now quickly turn to other areas of the pitch, with plenty of plates spinning. To that end, the Free Press understands that Rovers are one of a handful of clubs monitoring former loanee Tom Nixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full-back signed last summer on a season-long loan agreement from Championship side Hull City, reuniting with his former boss McCann. He made 32 appearances in total for Rovers and was a consistent performer in the first half of the season.

But once Jamie Sterry returned from injury, Nixon struggled for game time. He only featured seven times from January onwards, with his last outing being a cameo from the bench against Wimbledon in late February with Sterry by then part of a settled and winning side as Rovers gatecrashed the play-offs.

Despite the lack of minutes in the latter months, the Free Press understands Nixon would be open to a possible return to DN4 having enjoyed his spell. It was his first taste of league football, with his only previous action coming in loan spells at non-league Boston.

The 21-year-old has another year on his deal at Hull, with the Tigers exercising an extension clause and it is thought that any potential deal would need to be on a permanent basis.