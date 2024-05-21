Doncaster Rovers keeping tabs on former loanee with permanent deal mooted
Midfielder Joe Sbarra checked in earlier this week on a free transfer after leaving Solihull Moors. It represents a clever deal from manager Grant McCann as he sets about putting together a squad capable of winning promotion in 2024-25.
Attentions will now quickly turn to other areas of the pitch, with plenty of plates spinning. To that end, the Free Press understands that Rovers are one of a handful of clubs monitoring former loanee Tom Nixon.
The full-back signed last summer on a season-long loan agreement from Championship side Hull City, reuniting with his former boss McCann. He made 32 appearances in total for Rovers and was a consistent performer in the first half of the season.
But once Jamie Sterry returned from injury, Nixon struggled for game time. He only featured seven times from January onwards, with his last outing being a cameo from the bench against Wimbledon in late February with Sterry by then part of a settled and winning side as Rovers gatecrashed the play-offs.
Despite the lack of minutes in the latter months, the Free Press understands Nixon would be open to a possible return to DN4 having enjoyed his spell. It was his first taste of league football, with his only previous action coming in loan spells at non-league Boston.
The 21-year-old has another year on his deal at Hull, with the Tigers exercising an extension clause and it is thought that any potential deal would need to be on a permanent basis.
Other EFL clubs are also keeping tabs on Nixon. The transfer market re-opens on June 14 and closes on August 30.
