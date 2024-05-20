Rovers' new signing, Joe Sbarra. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers have completed what many believe to be a coup with the free transfer signing of midfielder Joe Sbarra.

The 25-year-old arrives in DN4 having left National League side Solihull Moors. He has signed a two-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium, with the club holding the option of a third year. He becomes Rovers’ first addition of the summer as they look to build a squad capable of winning promotion in 2024-25 after falling short in the play-offs this term.

Sbarra was a key player for Solihull as they reached both the National League play-off final and the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The energetic playmaker was in high demand following his departure from Solihull, where he spent four years. He was previously at Burton Albion, featuring in the Championship and League One for the Brewers.

"It’s a quick turnaround and I’m just delighted to get it over the line,” Sbarra said. "From the first conversation with the gaffer, everything he had to say appealed to me loads. The way he plays suits me and the way he sees me fitting in. How welcoming him and his staff have been has been great as well so I’m really pleased.”

Rovers manager Grant McCann said: “I’m really pleased with this one. He’s had quite a bit of interest in him after the three or four seasons he’s had at Solihull where he’s been excellent.