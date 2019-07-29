Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis wanted by Portsmouth and Charlton - reports
John Marquis is a target for Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic, according to reports.
The 27-year-old striker missed Doncaster Rovers’ final pre-season friendly against Hull City on Saturday for personal reasons.
Reports which surfaced on Sunday claim Marquis is keen to move back down south to be closer to his family with his wife expecting a new baby.
Marquis wants to play in the Championship and had been expected to leave Rovers this summer.
But chief executive Gavin Baldwin recently revealed that the club have not had any enquiries for their prize asset for ‘three or four weeks’.
Marquis has one year left to run on his current contract but Rovers may look to extend his deal to avoid the possibility of losing him for nothing this time next year.
However, with the player understood to be keen on a move they would have their work cut out persuading him to put pen to paper – and that could force Rovers into accepting an offer which falls below their valuation.
Marquis has scored 67 goals in 153 appearances for Doncaster.
Nottingham Forest, QPR and Sunderland have also been linked with the former Millwall frontman this summer.
Championship clubs have until August 8 to conclude their transfer business, while the window closes on September 2 for League One sides.