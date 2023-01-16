The forward, 19, had been due to stay with Doncaster until the end of the season but a decision was made to call time on his time in South Yorkshire early.

Woltman made 14 appearances for Rovers – three of them in the starting XI – after joining on deadline day in August.

The youngster showed flashes of ability in the red and white of Doncaster but failed to find the back of the net or nail down a regular first-team spot.

Max Woltman has returned to Liverpool after his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers came to an end.

It is understood he bid farewell to players and staff at the club after training at Cantley Park on Monday.

Posting on social media, Woltman wrote: “Just like to say thank you to the players, fans and staff at @drfcofficial for making me feel so welcome from the very beginning.

"Best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Woltman is the third player to leave Doncaster in the January transfer window following the exits of Josh Andrews and Kyle Knoyle.

Andrews returned to his parent club, Birmingham City, having been injured since August, while Knoyle joined Stockport County on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Defender Knoyle made his Stockport debut off the bench in their 2-0 win over third-placed Northampton Town on Saturday, which moved them level on points with Rovers.

Discussing his debut, Hatters boss Dave Challinor said: “He was only in yesterday (Friday), but for him to get some sort of a cameo was good.

"I thought he was really, really good and there were some promising signs.”

Doncaster are looking at wing-back options following Knoyle’s exit, but it is understood any arrival would likely be a loan signing.

The club is also hopeful of signing another player on loan this week.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Todd Miller became Danny Schofield’s first signing as Rovers boss when he joined on loan until the end of the season on Friday.

Miller might have been in line to make his debut against Crawley on Saturday, but the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

