Doncaster Rovers in the play-offs: Permutations for Grant McCann's side ahead of final day

They ran out convincing 4-1 winners at Colchester United on Tuesday night. Despite conceding early on, Rovers simply do not lack belief right now. It felt inevitable that they’d come out on top and they duly roared back with goals from Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins turning the game on its head before the break.

Tom Anderson and Joe Ironside notched second half strikes to add real gloss to the win. It was a record-equalling victory, matching the ten in a row set by the 1946-47 team.

Having been as low as 22nd back in January, it is a quite spectacular turnaround. Here, we look at what they need to do to confirm their place in the League Two play-offs.

What they need

Rovers' tenth straight win bumps them up to fifth in the table. With one game left to play they have amassed 70 points. That is the same as sixth-placed Crewe, who have an inferior goal difference compared to McCann's side. Barrow sit seventh on 68 points, Crawley eighth with 67 and Bradford are ninth on 66. It is effectively three from five that will join MK Dons in the play-offs.

Rovers go to Gillingham for the final day and simply need to avoid defeat to confirm their top-seven berth. They could also qualify even if they lose, provided that just one of Crewe, Barrow and Crawley drop points in their finale.

So likely are Rovers to qualify for the play-offs that the bookmakers price them at 1/50. It is some turnaround.

Doncaster Rovers are on the cusp of confirming a place in the League Two play-offs. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

When play-offs will take place

Provided they do indeed qualify, then Rovers will have a nine-day rest before the semi-final first leg. If they finish fifth they will play away from home first. If they finish sixth or seventh they'll be at the Eco-Power Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6.

The second legs take place on either Thursday, May 9 or Friday, May 10.