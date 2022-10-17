His influential assistant Steve Eyre has also left the club following a run of six defeats in ten matches.

Former Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey and his assistant Steve Eyre.

While previous recruitment processes have lasted weeks, Rovers have their foot on the gas regarding a replacement for McSheffrey, who lost 24 of the 46 games he took charge of.

It is understood interviews will begin tomorrow with possible follow-ups later this week, meaning it's possible – but not guaranteed – a new incumbent could be in post for Saturday’s trip to Crewe Alexandra.

McSheffrey and Eyre are thought to have learnt of their fate early on Monday morning, having been under mounting pressure since last week’s 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool.

Their final game in charge, against Carlisle United, ended in a 3-0 defeat, which could have been worse had it not been for Jonathan Mitchell’s penalty save in injury time.

The players are believed to have been informed of the news during a meeting with chairman David Blunt, chief executive Gavin Baldwin and head of football operations James Coppinger before it was made public just after 9.30am.

Head professional development phase coach Chad Gribble and youth development phase transition coach Paul Green led first-team training on Monday.