Doncaster Rovers hope to appoint new manager swiftly following Gary McSheffrey’s dismissal
Doncaster Rovers hope to appoint a new manager before the end of this week, it is understood.
This morning the club announced Gary McSheffrey had been sacked amid ‘growing concern over the standard of performances in matches and a lack of progress between games.’
His influential assistant Steve Eyre has also left the club following a run of six defeats in ten matches.
While previous recruitment processes have lasted weeks, Rovers have their foot on the gas regarding a replacement for McSheffrey, who lost 24 of the 46 games he took charge of.
It is understood interviews will begin tomorrow with possible follow-ups later this week, meaning it's possible – but not guaranteed – a new incumbent could be in post for Saturday’s trip to Crewe Alexandra.
McSheffrey and Eyre are thought to have learnt of their fate early on Monday morning, having been under mounting pressure since last week’s 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool.
Their final game in charge, against Carlisle United, ended in a 3-0 defeat, which could have been worse had it not been for Jonathan Mitchell’s penalty save in injury time.
The players are believed to have been informed of the news during a meeting with chairman David Blunt, chief executive Gavin Baldwin and head of football operations James Coppinger before it was made public just after 9.30am.
Head professional development phase coach Chad Gribble and youth development phase transition coach Paul Green led first-team training on Monday.
Goalkeeping coach Ian Bennett, who was brought to the club by former teammate McSheffrey over the summer, remains in post with no further imminent departures expected.