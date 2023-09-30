Doncaster Rovers “got what they deserved” in Barrow defeat, claims boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s three-game winning run come to an end in Cumbria as they failed to find a way to conquer League Two’s most stubborn defence.

The hosts managed just three efforts on target all afternoon, but scored with all three.

"We got what we deserved,” said Rovers boss McCann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrow's Tyrell Warren scores the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We weren’t dynamic enough at the top end of the pitch. On transitions, we treated it as a rest, which is really frustrating for me because it’s something we have worked on all week.

"It was just simply not good enough today. We deserved to lose, even though we showed a little bit of fight to try and get ourselves a leveller at the end.”

They doubled their advantage shortly after the break when Ged Garner scored a free-kick from the edge of the area before Joe Ironside responded for Rovers almost immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emile Acquah made it 3-1 late on before Mo Faal headed home deep into stoppage time to set up a tense finish.

"I thought we controlled large periods in the first half without threatening them,” said McCann.

“We go in 1-0 down (at half time), if you don’t show that aggression, that hunger to score, that’s going to happen.

"Second half, we started quite brightly then they get the second goal from the mistake. It’s another mistake for us when we duck out of the wall and the ball goes in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann criticised the direct approach his side took in the second half as they chased the game.

"It’s just not the way I want to play,” said McCann.

"I really didn’t enjoy the last 25 or 30 minutes of the game.

"It’s a really disappointing day for us. They deserved to win the game and credit to them.

"We just went so long, so predictable. It was easy for Barrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster are swiftly back in action at home to second-placed Crawley Town on Tuesday.

"That’s the beauty of it, the games come thick and fast,” said McCann.