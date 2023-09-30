Doncaster Rovers dominate but can’t find a way past Barrow as winning run ends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barrow boast League Two's best defensive record and breaking down their stubborn defence proved a hard task for Doncaster.

The Bluebirds don't score many either - they were the league's joint-lowest scorers before kick-off - and managed just three efforts on target all afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for Rovers, they all ended up in the back of the net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrow v Doncaster Rovers.

In the game's first real action Tyrell Warren opened the scoring with a close-range header after 12 minutes.

Barrow broke away quickly from a free-kick in their own half and Elliot Newby delivered a pinpoint cross from the left for the onrushing Warren to head home for his first goal since Barrow's 2-0 win over Doncaster this time last year.

Rovers dominated possession in both halves but they struggled to turn that into clear-cut chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half an hour passed before they created their first opportunity to score.

Luke Molyneux jinxed past several challenges before floating the ball to the back post. Tom Nixon was there to connect but Newby blocked his effort and the ball flew over the bar.

Doncaster managed to drag the hosts out of their comfort zone towards the end of the first half and forced four corners back to back but couldn't make any of their deliveries count.

Barrow's second could be put down to freak circumstances.

Louis Jones went to his knees after catching a cross into the box but in the rain, which did not relent all afternoon, he slid outside of his area with the ball in his hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Scott Oldham dished out seven yellow cards in total but let the goalkeeper off the hook without a booking.

Barrow were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, however, which Ged Garner drilled low and into the back of the net with 53 minutes played.

Doncaster had it all to do in the pouring rain but halved the deficit just three minutes later when Joe Ironside headed in after the hosts failed to clear a cross.

Rovers boss Grant McCann made four changes just before the hour mark with Tyler Roberts, Tommy Rowe, George Broadbent and Mo Faal introduced before Deji Sotona was thrown on just over ten minutes later.

But it was a Barrow sub who made the most impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emile Acquah finished past Jones in the 85th minute after being put through on goal following a counter-attack which sliced Doncaster's defence in half.

Doncaster continued to push for a way back into the game and Faal headed home at the far post from Molyneux’s cross deep into stoppage time.

They poured forward after that with Jones coming up to attack set-piece deliveries in the dying moments.

But the hosts held on to maintain their unbeaten home record and send Rovers back down the League Two table ahead of Tuesday’s visit of high-flying Crawley Town, who occupy the division’s second automatic promotion spot after their 3-0 win over Sutton United.

Rovers: Louis Jones, Joseph Olowu, Tom Anderson, Owen Bailey, Luke Molyneux, Tom Nixon (Tommy Rowe, 57), Ben Close (George Broadbent, 57), Harrison Biggins (Mo Faal, 57), Zain Westbrooke (Tyler Roberts, 57) Joe Ironside, Louie Marsh (Deji Sotona, 72)

Subs: Ben Bottomley, Bobby Faulkner

Barrow: Paul Farman, Dean Campbell, George Ray, Niall Canavan, Kian Spence (Rory Feely, 89), Ged Garner (Ben Whitfield, 72) Elliot Newby, Robbie Gotts (Sam Foley, 60), James Chester, Dom Telford (Emile Acquah, 72), Tyrell Warren (Luca Stephenson, 60)

Subs: Josh Lillis