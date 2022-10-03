Having been granted time off due to an injury, Tomlin posted photos from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland on Saturday morning prior to the announcement of Rovers’ team news for their clash against Rochdale.

The decision also left some supporters questioning his commitment to the cause despite no rules being broken.

Lee Tomlin will miss tomorrow's trip to Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McSheffrey said: “Sometimes you have just go to think before you do things.

"It’s not something that overly concerns me. It was his own time, he didn’t have to be at the game. He had a few days recovery and it’s not a big issue to me.”

Experienced playmaker Tomlin received an injection for an injury in his toe last week and is still recovering, meaning he will once again be missing from the matchday squad when Rovers take on Hartlepool United tomorrow night.

McSheffrey said: “It’s up to him what he does in his spare time as long as he’s not using his body or embarrassing the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From our previous couple of games the opposition probably knew he wasn’t going to start the game.

"Lee is not a problem.”

McSheffrey admitted Tomlin ‘potentially’ has a reputation, or perceived reputation, that precedes him.

The 33-year-old’s talent has never been in doubt, but question marks have previously been raised about his professionalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad