That’s the view of Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey, who handed the winger another chance to impress in Tuesday’s win over Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Molyneux was involved in both goals, which came from his set-piece deliveries, but missed a glorious chance to make it 3-1 with his first effort for the club when he fired over from close range late on.

Doncaster's Luke Molyneux attacks against Lincoln City.

McSheffrey said: “We want him to be out there on the pitch as much as he can.

"We want him to get the confidence from playing well and scoring. He will get confidence from his performance tonight, especially in the last half hour.”

Ex-Sunderland youngster Molyneux was one of Doncaster’s most eye-catching arrivals this summer after joining from Hartlepool on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 12 times for his previous club last season before turning down their offer of a new contract.

Before signing for Doncaster he had attracted interest from Bristol Rovers and MK Dons in League One – and a deal to join Northampton Town was thought to have been close.

"Once one goes in I think he will be fine,” McSheffrey said of Molyneux, who took nine games to get off the mark during his first season in League Two last term.