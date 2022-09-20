Doncaster Rovers player ratings after impressive turnaround against Lincoln City
A much-changed Doncaster Rovers side came from behind to beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the Papa Johns Trophy.
Rovers, who made nine changes from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Swindon Town, rekindled their useful habit of scoring late goals when Adam Long got the final touch to send the ball over the line for the winner with just six minutes left on the clock.
Kyle Hurst had earlier got Doncaster level with a super strike from the edge of the box after Lincoln took the lead through Charles Vernam's close-range header shortly after the half-time interval.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Gary McSheffrey's side and puts them top of the table in Group E with one game left to play.
Scroll down for our player ratings.