Doncaster Rovers: Former recruitment boss joins Watford in similar role

The former football agent left his role as Rovers’ talent identification manager in April after 11 months in the job.

Younger’s exit came less than a week after James Coppinger’s appointment as head of football operations.

Former Doncaster Rovers recruitment boss Graham Younger. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

Rovers signed 22 players during his time at the club but were relegated to League Two last season.

A club statement following his exit said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Graham for his work and wish him well in the future.

“As part of the reorganisation of the club’s football operation, the structure of the recruitment department is currently under review.

“The process of recruiting a new individual to lead the department is under way.”

The Athletic reports Younger has begun working in Watford’s recruitment team, albeit in a more junior role to the one he held at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Michael Cairney joined Doncaster as their new head scout last month, having previously worked with Dutch club FC Twente and Chesterfield.

He was latterly the head of recruitment for National League side Barnet.

Younger worked as an agent with OmniSports for four years prior to his arrival at Rovers as a replacement for Adam Henshall, who left to join Aston Villa.

He previously worked at Cardiff City as a performance and recruitment analyst before being promoted to the position of head of recruitment in 2015.