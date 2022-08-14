Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily for Jack Degruchy, his former youth team manager at York City is ex-Doncaster Rovers left-back Tim Ryan.

Ryan is still in touch with his former Rovers teammate James Coppinger, who in now employed as the club’s head of football operations.

"Every few months we have a quick check-in to see how we are getting on,” Ryan explains.

Doncaster's Jack Degruchy warms up ahead of the Lincoln City clash. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

"Since Jack didn’t get anything at York, me and Copps were on a call and his name popped up.

"I said ‘he’s definitely one to look at’. His attitude is spot on, he’s a brilliant kid and his athleticism and ability is really good.

"Copps took a liking to that – he was a technical player as well – and got in touch with Jack.”

Ryan worked with midfielder Degruchy for three years before the 18-year-old was released at the end of last season – one year after signing his first professional contract with the Minstermen.

"Football is massively about opinions,” adds Ryan, who was part of the back-to-back promotion-winning Doncaster teams under Dave Penney and still lives in the city.

"Some managers want different things to others. When Jack was a second-year scholar he did really, really well.

"He was only a slight frame, we thought he was going to be a late developer.

"Last year he sort of held back a little bit with his development and had a few injuries over the course of the year – and a couple of suspensions along the way – and didn’t really get a chance.

"It was one of them where the time might be right to go and develop elsewhere.”

Ryan had no hesitation in recommending Degruchy to a club further up the football pyramid.

“He was excellent for me. I really, really enjoyed his company and his ability is brilliant. That’s why the recommendation was there.

"He’s got the mindset to succeed in the game, he will make the best of everything possible.”

Degruchy penned a two-year deal with the option of a further year following a successful trial with Rovers during pre-season.

"Gary (McSheffrey, first-team manager) and Steve (Eyre, assistant manager) have seen something they really like,” says Ryan.

"The longevity of the contract shows they have seen the potential. Jack may be a late developer and might need another year or two to fulfil his potential.”

The youngster made his professional debut off the bench against Bradford City on the opening day – and Ryan says he understood the reasons behind his half-time withdrawal with Doncaster down to ten men.

"They have obviously got a good group atmosphere, everyone’s in it together. That’s one thing Copps said Gary has brought back to the first-team environment.

"To make his debut in front of 19,000 is a dream come true. He rang me straight after the game.”

In Ryan’s view, Degruchy is an attacking midfielder ‘with legs, good vision and really good technical ability’.

He adds: “He’s got a ferocious shot. His mindset is more on attack than defence.

"I really hope he goes and carves out a career in the Football League, makes a number of appearances this season and kicks on.